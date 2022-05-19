On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

Ten civilians in the cities of Donetsk region were killed and seven were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupying army on Wednesday, head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"On May 18, the Russians killed ten civilians of Donbas: seven in Lyman and three in Bakhmut. Among the dead are two children: one in Lyman and one in Bakhmut. Seven more people were injured today," Kyrylenko wrote in Telegram.

At the same time, according to him, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, occupied by Russian troops.