Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

The proportion of those killed in battle in the Ukrainian army is lower than in the Russian one, for every ten wounded there is one killed, while in Russia there will be five killed, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am not comparing the Russian army with the Ukrainian one, but look at the proportion of those wounded in battle and those killed in battle... If we have one to ten, that is, one killed, then we have ten wounded in battle. Now, in the case of the Russians, for every ten losses there will be five wounded, five killed, or six to four," Zelenskyy said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro.

He noted that the Ukrainian forces have a different level of medical support, and this knowledge was provided to partners.