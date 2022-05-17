Zelensky calls on American scientists to help restore schools, universities in Ukraine

During an online communication with the U.S. university community, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited scientists to join the program to restore schools and universities in Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office reported on Monday.

As the head of state said, a big plan for the restoration of Ukraine is being developed, which, in particular, provides for the restoration of schools, universities, institutes and other educational institutions.

"Thousands of educational institutions have been destroyed. For us, this is a great tragedy. Therefore, we will only be grateful to you if we have such restoration projects at the level of ministries of education, the level of educational programs, the level of universities," the president said.

"When we talk about resumption, it is not only an issue of money, but also an issue of specialists. Because we can build some kind of institute, university, but it is very important that there are people who are carriers of knowledge and specialists. Therefore, we are ready for such joint work and we will be very grateful if you help us develop new educational programs," he said.

Zelensky said that the plan for the restoration of Ukraine provides for programs for the restoration of various sectors of the economy and public life.

"We are forming partnerships with this or that institution, with this or that state. We even have patronage. We already have several examples. I know that the U.S. will choose for themselves a suitable region for the restoration of our country, Canada, the European states," the President said.

For the first time in history, the head of the Ukrainian state addressed the students and leaders of major universities under the auspices of the American Association of Universities. Representatives of about fifty institutions joined the meeting, including Yale University, Harvard University, Boston University, Duke University, Cornell University, Brown University. About 5,500 students watched the live broadcast on campuses, the press service reports.