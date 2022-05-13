Facts

18:00 13.05.2022

If not for blockade by Senator Paul, Ukraine could already start using new US aid package – Kuleba

1 min read
If not for the blockade by Senator Rand Paul, Ukraine could have already started using the new U.S. aid package, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We could have already started using the new U.S. assistance package to more effectively save lives of Ukrainians who defend the democratic world. The U.S. President, the U.S. Secretary of State, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, and the American people were in strong support, and Rand Paul delayed so much needed support," Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #usa #kuleba
