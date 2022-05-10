Facts

11:36 10.05.2022

Russia changes its propaganda under influence of military failures - Ukrainian Intelligence Agency

1 min read

According to Ukraine's military intelligence service, the heads of the Kremlin's TV channels, Internet media, and the army of bots are already receiving instructions to switch to a new information policy, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"With numerous advantages in manpower and equipment, the army of the occupying country suffers catastrophic losses and defeats from Ukraine's defenders. In order to change Russians' perception of military ‘invincibility’ and to prepare society for a possible defeat, the Russian media have been ordered to talk about the Russian-Ukrainian war as an armed confrontation between Russia and all European Union and NATO countries. According to Kremlin political spin doctors, this would diminish the shame of losing to a more powerful adversary," according to a report made public on the Agency’s website.

Thus, the propagandists of the occupying country, as the Intelligence Agency said, "will now brainwash the Russians with ideas about the need for unification for the sake of their own survival and blind trust in the policies of the Kremlin dictator."

