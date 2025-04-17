Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:55 17.04.2025

SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

2 min read
SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

Operators of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine discovered and destroyed a Russian marine observation post in Kursk region, one of the destroyed enemies found staged footage that propaganda presented as the "destruction of a column of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the SOF press service said.

As the SOF press service said in Telegram on Thursday, these events took place in September 2024, but only now has it become possible to show these footage from the body cameras of SOF fighters.

"Then, after careful planning and clearing of the enemy observation post, the SOF soldiers found a phone with a staged video on the body of a destroyed enemy from the 40th brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation. This recording was distributed by propagandists to demoralize and ridicule the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the Kursk operation," the SOF said.

It is reported that the owner of the phone filmed and was an "actor" of staged footage. The propagandists distributed this fake on September 24, 2024 and passed off these footage as events that allegedly took place in mid-September. "But then these 'actors' from the ranks of the Russian Marine Corps had already been destroyed by the SOF soldiers," the forces said.

Tags: #destruction #sof #propaganda

MORE ABOUT

20:03 03.04.2025
SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

20:32 25.03.2025
Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

09:47 24.03.2025
Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

14:52 13.03.2025
SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

20:49 18.02.2025
Defense forces destroy first North Korean Koksan artillery system – Khortytsia system

Defense forces destroy first North Korean Koksan artillery system – Khortytsia system

14:41 16.01.2025
Destruction caused by Russia to Ukraine's energy infrastructure does not pose threat to EU energy security –

Destruction caused by Russia to Ukraine's energy infrastructure does not pose threat to EU energy security –

11:11 13.01.2025
Special Operations Forces kill 18 North Korean fighters in Kursk region

Special Operations Forces kill 18 North Korean fighters in Kursk region

12:16 07.01.2025
SOF destroy group of DPRK servicemen in Kursk region

SOF destroy group of DPRK servicemen in Kursk region

09:26 23.12.2024
Special Operations Forces crew kills 77 North Korean soldiers during three days in Kursk region

Special Operations Forces crew kills 77 North Korean soldiers during three days in Kursk region

10:04 20.12.2024
Dmytruk, Dubinsky most quoted by Russian propaganda in December, Budanov actually absent there – study

Dmytruk, Dubinsky most quoted by Russian propaganda in December, Budanov actually absent there – study

HOT NEWS

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Memo of Intent with USA may be signed online today – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

Zelenskyy explains what information on ballistics partners transmit

Interior Minister: Law enforcers checking all possible motives for attack on Makarov, first version is domestic

Already 33 victims reported in Dnipro, six of them children

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Memo of Intent with USA may be signed online today – Zelenskyy

Rubio: Goal of trip to Paris is to secure real, practical solutions to end Russia-Ukraine war

Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

AD
AD