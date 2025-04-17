SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

Operators of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine discovered and destroyed a Russian marine observation post in Kursk region, one of the destroyed enemies found staged footage that propaganda presented as the "destruction of a column of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the SOF press service said.

As the SOF press service said in Telegram on Thursday, these events took place in September 2024, but only now has it become possible to show these footage from the body cameras of SOF fighters.

"Then, after careful planning and clearing of the enemy observation post, the SOF soldiers found a phone with a staged video on the body of a destroyed enemy from the 40th brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation. This recording was distributed by propagandists to demoralize and ridicule the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the Kursk operation," the SOF said.

It is reported that the owner of the phone filmed and was an "actor" of staged footage. The propagandists distributed this fake on September 24, 2024 and passed off these footage as events that allegedly took place in mid-September. "But then these 'actors' from the ranks of the Russian Marine Corps had already been destroyed by the SOF soldiers," the forces said.