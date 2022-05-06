As result of shelling in Luhansk region, two people killed, houses, infrastructure damaged

As a result of the shelling of settlements in Luhansk region, two people were killed, there is destruction of houses and infrastructure, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The enemy opened fire on residential areas and infrastructure 16 times. This is half of the recorded number of attacks throughout the region. Some 12 buildings, an electrical substation, a complex of commercial facilities were damaged. There are two dead. Seven more houses were destroyed in Rubizhne, two in Novodruzhesk. There are destruction in Lysychansk, Orikhove, Hirske, Popasna," Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday morning.

In addition, "at about 18:00 [May 5] enemy shells hit one of the last gas stations in Luhansk region and the nearby railway facility of Severodonetsk Azot. Sleepers and grass caught fire on a total area of ​​400 square meters. There was a threat of fire for the tanks of the enterprise. However, the rescuers managed to prevent it in time."