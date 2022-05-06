Facts

10:57 06.05.2022

As result of shelling in Luhansk region, two people killed, houses, infrastructure damaged

1 min read
As result of shelling in Luhansk region, two people killed, houses, infrastructure damaged

As a result of the shelling of settlements in Luhansk region, two people were killed, there is destruction of houses and infrastructure, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The enemy opened fire on residential areas and infrastructure 16 times. This is half of the recorded number of attacks throughout the region. Some 12 buildings, an electrical substation, a complex of commercial facilities were damaged. There are two dead. Seven more houses were destroyed in Rubizhne, two in Novodruzhesk. There are destruction in Lysychansk, Orikhove, Hirske, Popasna," Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday morning.

In addition, "at about 18:00 [May 5] enemy shells hit one of the last gas stations in Luhansk region and the nearby railway facility of Severodonetsk Azot. Sleepers and grass caught fire on a total area of ​​400 square meters. There was a threat of fire for the tanks of the enterprise. However, the rescuers managed to prevent it in time."

Tags: #luhansk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:28 27.04.2022
Invaders advance in direction of Nyzhnie, Orikhove in Luhansk region

Invaders advance in direction of Nyzhnie, Orikhove in Luhansk region

19:07 16.04.2022
Russian invaders disrupt evacuation from Lysychansk – Haidai

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation from Lysychansk – Haidai

09:11 07.04.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling Zolote, Hirske in Luhansk region

Russian invaders continue shelling Zolote, Hirske in Luhansk region

20:25 02.04.2022
Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

Shelling damages 19 infrastructure facilities in Luhansk region on Saturday, one wounded – local authorities

11:20 02.04.2022
Invaders shell Luhansk region: One person wounded, seven people rescued, seven houses damaged overnight

Invaders shell Luhansk region: One person wounded, seven people rescued, seven houses damaged overnight

14:59 26.03.2022
Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

09:31 24.03.2022
In Luhansk region, Russian aviation launches missile strikes at night, carry out phosphorus bombing of Rubizhne, four people die - head of Regional Military Administration

In Luhansk region, Russian aviation launches missile strikes at night, carry out phosphorus bombing of Rubizhne, four people die - head of Regional Military Administration

17:12 21.03.2022
In Rubizhne, occupiers fire at school, house where children may hide in basement, rescuers cannot reach place over shelling – Emergency Service

In Rubizhne, occupiers fire at school, house where children may hide in basement, rescuers cannot reach place over shelling – Emergency Service

14:51 19.03.2022
In Rubizhne, house collapses as result of shelling: three people, including two children, killed

In Rubizhne, house collapses as result of shelling: three people, including two children, killed

15:42 21.02.2022
No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

Yermak: We manage to get almost 500 civilians out of Mariupol and Azovstal

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

LATEST

Enemy continues blocking Ukrainian Defense Forces units near Azovstal - AFU General Staff

Ukrainian science-fiction writer Serhiy Dyachenko dies

Finland launches news service in Ukrainian

US through USAID provides Ukraine with extra $387 mln in humanitarian aid

IAEA head discusses situation with Zaporizhia NPP with nuclear watchdog head at meeting in Vienna

Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

Mariupol to be evacuated on Friday - Vereschuk

Baltic states and Poland sign agreement with Ukraine on strengthening cross-border cooperation

Yermak: We manage to get almost 500 civilians out of Mariupol and Azovstal

Russian army continues offensive in Eastern Operational Zone to reach Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD