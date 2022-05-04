Facts

15:32 04.05.2022

As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

1 min read
As a result of missile fire by the invaders of Volovets community of Zakarpattia, an infrastructure facility was on fire, buildings within a radius of 500 meters and a gas transmission pipeline were damaged, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"On the evening of May 3, 2022, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on Volovets territorial community. The impact caused an infrastructure facility to catch fire. Buildings within a 500-meter radius were damaged by debris, windows were broken in the premises and other material damage was caused," the prosecutor's office said in a statement posted on Wednesday in the Telegram channel.

According to the prosecutor's office, the gas transmission pipeline was also damaged by the shock wave, due to which over 50 houses in the village were temporarily left without gas supply.

Under the procedural leadership of Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the SBU Department in Zakarpattia region.

Tags: #zakarpattia #missile
