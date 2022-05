Three power stations damaged, two pumping stations blacked out due to missile attack in Lviv – mayor

As a result of the enemy missile attack on Lviv, three power stations were damaged and two pumping stations were de-energized, said Mayor Andriy Sadovy.

"Three power stations have been damaged. Two pumping stations are left without current. We are resuming water supply through alternative sources of electricity," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.