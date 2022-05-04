Facts

13:22 04.05.2022

European Commission president calls for work on Ukraine's recovery

2 min read
European Commission president calls for work on Ukraine's recovery

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the EU's intention to create conditions for the recovery of Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

"The first step is immediate relief. This is about short-term economic support... But this is not enough for the short-term relief. Ukraine's GDP is expected to fall by 30% to 50% this year alone," von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The IMF estimates that, from May on, Ukraine needs EUR 5 billion each month to keep the country running, paying pensions, salaries and basic services, she said.

The European Union cannot do it alone, von der Leyen said, welcoming the United States' announcement of massive budgetary support and noting that "Team Europe will also do our share."

"But then, in a second phase, there is the wider reconstruction effort," she said

It's difficult to come up with a precise estimate but "economists are talking about several hundred billion euros," she said, adding that costs are rising with each day.

"Europe has a very special responsibility towards Ukraine. With our support, Ukrainians can rebuild their country for the next generation. That is why today I am proposing to you that we start working on an ambitious recovery package for our Ukrainian friends. This package should bring massive investment to meet the needs and the necessary reforms," von der Leyen said.

The EU assistance "should address the existing weaknesses of the Ukrainian economy and lay the foundations for sustainable long-term growth," she said, pointing to the need to fight corruption, align the legal environment with European standards and radically upgrade Ukraine's productive capacity.

"This will bring the stability and certainty needed to make Ukraine an attractive destination for foreign direct investment. And eventually, it will pave the way for Ukraine's future inside the European Union," von der Leyen said.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #leyen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 04.05.2022
Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

13:46 04.05.2022
UNSC to meet on Ukraine Thurs

UNSC to meet on Ukraine Thurs

13:34 04.05.2022
Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

18:14 03.05.2022
Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

16:56 03.05.2022
UK donates 13 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from besieged areas

UK donates 13 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from besieged areas

16:49 02.05.2022
Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

15:45 02.05.2022
Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

18:47 28.04.2022
Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance

19:18 26.04.2022
PACE elects Gnatovsky as ECHR judge from Ukraine – MP

PACE elects Gnatovsky as ECHR judge from Ukraine – MP

13:24 26.04.2022
In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

There are heavy battles for Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukrainian servicemen is fired from artillery, tanks, aircraft, ships; no communication with them – mayor

As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

There are about 1,000 schools under occupation today – Shkarlet

Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

Putin's dpty chief of staff arrives in Mariupol destroyed by Russian invaders to prepare for May 9 ‘parade’ - Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency

LATEST

There are heavy battles for Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukrainian servicemen is fired from artillery, tanks, aircraft, ships; no communication with them – mayor

Russia inflicts almost 50 airstrikes on targets in Ukraine, including with use of guided aircraft missiles

As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

Another 20 bodies of dead civilians found in Kyiv region - police chief

Zelensky should take politically balanced step, invite German president to Kyiv - Volodymyr Klitschko

There are about 1,000 schools under occupation today – Shkarlet

About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

Embassy of Sweden returns to Kyiv

Three power stations damaged, two pumping stations blacked out due to missile attack in Lviv – mayor

Putin's dpty chief of staff arrives in Mariupol destroyed by Russian invaders to prepare for May 9 ‘parade’ - Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD