Occupiers take 400,000 tonnes of grain from farmers

Since the beginning of the war, Russian invaders have stolen a total of 400,000 tonnes of grain crops from four temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine – a third of the volumes stored in these territories, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky said on the air of the Espresso TV channel on Tuesday.

According to him, this can deprive Ukrainians of food in the occupied regions and creates a threat of starvation for them.

"There were about 1.3 million tonnes of grain in the currently temporarily occupied territories. These are not some kind of strategic reserves, but what is needed to ensure daily food security, that is, food for Ukrainians living there, as well as sowing spring crops. And we confirm the facts of the takeoff of grain in each of the occupied regions: Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson," Vysotsky emphasized.

According to him, the Russian occupiers took out about 100,000 tonnes of grain from each specified region.

"Such behavior is alarming. But a similar situation could happen with a new crop. As a result, there may be a physical shortage of food to feed Ukrainians in these territories, and this is a threat of hunger," the deputy minister summed up.

As reported, the stocks of basic food available in Ukraine are enough to feed its population for several years, in particular, sunflower oil stocks for Ukrainians will last almost 10 years. According to Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky, Ukraine annually consumes 5-7 million tonnes of grain crops, while the country's granaries contain 20 million tonnes of grain from last season and 30 million tonnes of this season's harvest are expected.