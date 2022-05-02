Facts

15:10 02.05.2022

Yermak: Progress in negotiations with Russia - stopping the war, de-occupying territory

2 min read
For Ukraine, progress in the negotiations would be Russia's decision to stop the war and de-occupy Ukrainian territory, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN published on Monday.

Commenting on the negotiation process with Russia, Yermak noted that the position of our state is transparent and clear: "Ukraine did not start this war. Ukraine did not occupy anyone's territories. Ukraine has never been an aggressive country; in particular, it has never shown aggression against Russia. The most important thing for us is our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is what we are fighting for. For our lands and freedom."

According to Yermak, progress in the negotiations would be a decision to suspend the war and for Russian troops to leave Ukrainian territory.

He confirmed that most Russian troops are now concentrated in southeastern Ukraine, especially in Donbas. Also, the whole world knows what is happening in Mariupol, where the situation is catastrophic - 90% of the city is destroyed.

"For us the fundamental things on which we are not prepared to seek compromise are our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We want to stop the war, our people seek an end to the war, but it is important to us that Ukraine wins this war. Our people continue to fight until victory. Our victory is to regain control over all our territories," Yermak stressed.

He also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his entire team have remained in Kyiv since the start of the war.

"Our military is still fighting, they have no break. So, it is our duty - all the people in power, politicians - also to stay in their jobs and continue to do everything possible to bring victory closer," said the head of the President’s Office.

Tags: #yermak
