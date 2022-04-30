Facts

15:35 30.04.2022

US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

1 min read
US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

American instructors are training the Ukrainian military in Germany and other European countries as part of providing assistance to the Ukrainian army, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing on Friday.

"This new training effort in Germany and at other locations in Europe is in direct support of recent U.S. security assistance packages that are designed to help Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, he said the United States does not plan to conduct such training on the territory of Ukraine. "The training that we'll do will be outside of Ukraine. We are exploring, on some of these systems, the possibility of doing virtual training, so where the trainers would be obviously outside Ukraine but able to communicate with Ukrainian troops inside Ukraine virtually," Kirby said.

According to Kirby, "Since 2021, the United States has committed more than $4.3 billion in security assistance to support Ukraine's Armed Forces."

Tags: #usa #pentagon #instructors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:21 25.04.2022
USA preparing to send Stinger, Javelin, other equipment to Ukraine – US Department of Defense

USA preparing to send Stinger, Javelin, other equipment to Ukraine – US Department of Defense

13:56 25.04.2022
USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

19:38 21.04.2022
Blinken authorizes further drawdown of $800 mln in arms, equipment, supplies for Ukraine

Blinken authorizes further drawdown of $800 mln in arms, equipment, supplies for Ukraine

18:36 21.04.2022
Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

18:04 21.04.2022
Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

17:56 21.04.2022
Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

14:37 21.04.2022
Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

09:14 21.04.2022
USA expands sanctions list against Russia, sanctions CBR First Deputy Governor Yudayeva

USA expands sanctions list against Russia, sanctions CBR First Deputy Governor Yudayeva

21:06 19.04.2022
Zaluzhny, Chair of US Joint Chiefs of Staff speak on difficult situation in eastern, southern Ukraine, where heavy battles going on

Zaluzhny, Chair of US Joint Chiefs of Staff speak on difficult situation in eastern, southern Ukraine, where heavy battles going on

09:21 19.04.2022
USA plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv - White House

USA plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv - White House

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky, Macron discuss defense cooperation, interaction on path of Ukraine's membership in the EU

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

IOM appeals for $514 mln to help Ukrainian refugees

Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Ukraine counts on Intl Tribunal for Russian criminals, but we have people who to look for them themselves – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD