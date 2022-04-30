US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

American instructors are training the Ukrainian military in Germany and other European countries as part of providing assistance to the Ukrainian army, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing on Friday.

"This new training effort in Germany and at other locations in Europe is in direct support of recent U.S. security assistance packages that are designed to help Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, he said the United States does not plan to conduct such training on the territory of Ukraine. "The training that we'll do will be outside of Ukraine. We are exploring, on some of these systems, the possibility of doing virtual training, so where the trainers would be obviously outside Ukraine but able to communicate with Ukrainian troops inside Ukraine virtually," Kirby said.

According to Kirby, "Since 2021, the United States has committed more than $4.3 billion in security assistance to support Ukraine's Armed Forces."