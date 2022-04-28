Facts

17:24 28.04.2022

As result of enemy shelling of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 7 injured

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office, have begun a pretrial investigation into the shelling of Pokotylivka by the Russia Armed Forces, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians.

"According to the investigation, on April 28, 2022, at about 10 a.m., servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired on the village of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling of the Russian invaders, two men were killed. Seven more civilians were injured. About 30 residential buildings and a school were damaged," the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office press release said.

Criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) are open.

