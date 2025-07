Elderly man killed, another hospitalized after enemy drone hit Derhachiv community in Kharkiv region

At about 17:00, a Russian FPV drone hit a car in the village of Velyki Prokhody, Derhachiv community, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"A 75-year-old man died as a result of the strike. Another man was injured and hospitalized," Synehubov said in the Telegram channel.