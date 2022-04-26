UK to supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine, finance training of Ukrainian doctors

The UK will supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine and provide funding to train Ukrainian doctors to deal with mass casualties and life-saving drugs following Russian attacks on hospitals, the UK government has announced.

"The UK is supplying 22 new ambulances to Ukraine – in addition to those from NHS Trusts already announced – equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags. They are due to leave for Ukraine in the coming days. This is in direct response to a request from the Ukrainian government," the UK government said on its website.

"Frontline medical aid charity, UK-Med, will receive funding – worth up to GBP300,000 – from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to help train Ukrainian doctors, nurses and paramedics on how to deal with mass casualties. They will also set up mobile health clinics to support the most vulnerable civilians remaining in Ukraine, including the elderly and young children. The UK is also donating GBP300,000 worth of medicines and pharmaceutical supplies to UK-Med which could support a hospital for up to six weeks," the report said.

"Two further convoys of more than 40 fire engines - packed with thousands of items of rescue equipment including 300 fire hoses and almost 10,000 items of protective clothing – have arrived in Ukraine and are already providing vital support to firefighters on the frontline. This is the largest fire deployment to ever leave the UK," according to the document.

"We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago. The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives. Together with our military support, we will help to strengthen Ukraine's capability to make sure Putin's brutal invasion fails," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"There have been more than 130 attacks on healthcare facilities since the invasion and the UN has recorded around 4,800 civilian casualties. More than 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines have been destroyed in Ukraine," the report says.