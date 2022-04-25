Austin, Blinken announce military aid to Ukraine during visit to Kyiv, gradual return of diplomats – media

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new military assistance to Ukraine and the return of U.S. diplomats to the country during their secret trip to Kyiv, U.S. media said, citing a senior State Department official.

According to it, Blinken and Austin made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Sunday, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky. The meeting lasted approximately 90 minutes.

During the meeting, Blinken said that U.S. diplomats would begin returning to Ukraine this week.

According to CNN, citing State and Defense Department sources, Blinken and Austin discussed recent U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the ongoing training of Ukrainian soldiers, and the Biden administration's intention to provide $713 million in additional military funding.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press said the United States would provide more than $300 million in military funding and approved a $165 million arms sale.