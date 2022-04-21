Facts

20:26 21.04.2022

Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district, there were no casualties, Head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"We have three missile strikes on the railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district. Everyone is alive. The railway track and the contact network have been completely destroyed. It is not yet clear whether we will be able to resume traffic," he said on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #missiles
