Interfax-Ukraine
09:33 17.07.2025

Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region

Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian occupiers have once again attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones at night, resulting in death and injuries. Three casualties have serious injuries, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak has said.

"At night, the enemy again sent drones to the region. Almost two dozen were destroyed by defenders of the sky. There were also hits. Dnipro was under massive attack. One person died in the regional center," he said on Telegram.

Also, five more people were injured. Men aged 35, 37, 40 and 52 were hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition. The 70-year-old victim will recover at home.

In addition, several fires broke out at once. Enterprises were damaged. There was also a fire in the Dnipro district. An outbuilding and a greenhouse were also damaged.

In addition, the enemy struck in the Nikopol region with FPV drones and multiple-launch Grad rockets. Some people were injured there. Men 31, 42, 65 years old and a 58-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 21-year-old boy will be treated at home. A car caught fire. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

