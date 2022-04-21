Facts

14:37 21.04.2022

Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

1 min read
Members of the delegation of the financial bloc of the Ukrainian government headed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will hold meetings on Thursday and Friday with American deputies and ministers as well as leaders of financial and humanitarian organizations during their visit to Washington.

"Today and tomorrow we are working in Washington. The plan includes participation in a ministerial-level meeting at The 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Meetings are also planned with representatives of Congress and U.S. ministers, heads of international financial and humanitarian organizations," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram Thursday.

Earlier, the prime minister announced meetings in Washington of the financial bloc of the Ukrainian government with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the U.S. government to raise additional funds "for the needs of the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian economy and our people." "In the coming months, the budget deficit could reach $5 billion, and therefore financial assistance from the West is needed now more than ever," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #shmyhal
