16:54 20.04.2022

Polish Institute of National Remembrance announces dismantling of three Soviet monuments

Polish Institute of National Remembrance announces dismantling of three Soviet monuments

The Institute of National Remembrance of Poland announces the dismantling of three Soviet monuments in populated areas on April 20.

"This is injustice towards the victims, violence against history and historical truth, over decency – to put on a pedestal those who enslaved free, independent states, those who caused pain and suffering to women and children. Those who today are becoming a model for the genocides of the 21st century," the department's press service said, citing Head of the Institute of National Memory Karol Nawrocki during the dismantling of the monument to the Red Army in Sedlec.

According to the report, on April 20, a monument to the Red Army in Garncarsko and Międzybłocie was demolished.

It is noted that about 60 Soviet monuments still remain in Poland.

Tags: #poland #monuments
Завантаження...
