UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has launched a new initiative to help the Ukrainian government respond to the crisis and coordinate actions.

"In response to the mounting humanitarian challenges and the increased risks of further deterioration of the socio-economic situation caused by the war in Ukraine, UNDP kicked off this new initiative to strengthen effectiveness in crisis coordination and response planning between the central government, the oblasts/rayons and other stakeholders like the international community, CSOs, and the private sector, building on the existing strategic partnerships," UNDP communications department in Ukraine says in a statement.

It is noted that the project focuses on the following four areas of work: strengthening the crisis/emergency governance structures; building data/information analysis systems to support prompt and efficient responses; creating an aid management system to better coordinate both humanitarian and development support through a new ‘SpivDiia’ platform; enhancing the Government capacities in strategic communications through consular support to the temporarily displaced Ukrainians in the EU countries; and establishing an internal decision support unit to coordinate assessments, and provide capacity building and technical support to government and national institutions on damage and losses assessment.

According to the report, the project also will provide analytical support, for example, identifying the strengths and comparative advantages of Ukrainian businesses and assessing the potential trade turnover between Ukraine and the European Union as per Ukraine’s EU Association Agreement and the EU Green Deal.

"With this, UNDP will also assess the impact of war on Ukraine’s progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as on the specific needs of women, people with disabilities, elderly, and other vulnerable groups, and to build on gathered data and analysis to support in developing the National Recovery and Resilience Building Plan for Ukraine, " the message reads.

The UNDP project will also provide institutional support to the Government, including digital solutions for improved delivery of public services like state financial support and housing and will strengthen resilience of those communities hosting a growing number of internally displaced persons.

UNDP also will research and publish evidence-based products capturing the impact of the war on the social, physical, financial, human, and natural assets in Ukraine.