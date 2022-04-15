Yermak holds consultations with national security advisers from USA, UK
Head of Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak has held consultations with national security advisors from the United States and Great Britain.
"Had trilateral consultations with Jake Sullivan and Stephen Lovegrove. Informed the partners about the situation at the frontlines, about the aggressor's wickedness. We discussed the peace negotiations progress and prospects. The key issue is the mechanism of security guarantees for Ukraine," he said on Twitter Friday.