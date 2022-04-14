There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

On Thursday, April 14, the fourth exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"By order of President Zelensky, another, fourth exchange of prisoners of war took place today. Five officers and 17 private soldiers were exchanged. Eight civilians, including one woman, were also released. In total, 30 of our citizens are going home today," Vereschuk said in the Telegram channel.