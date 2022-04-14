Facts

09:19 14.04.2022

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

1 min read
Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

Reports about the defeat of the Black Sea Fleet flagship, Moskva cruiser, by Neptune missiles, are circulating on the network.

"It is confirmed, that Moskva missile cruiser went exactly where our border guards sent it on Zmiyiny Island! The Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea inflicted very serious damage on the Russian ship," head of Odesa regional administration Maksym Marchenko wrote on his telegram channel.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel: "They say that the Moskva cruiser followed the Russian warship."

According to various sources, the cruiser was hit by two missiles.

However, confirmation from the General Staff of Ukraine has not yet been received.

Tags: #moscow #neptune #flagship
