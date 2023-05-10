Facts

12:14 10.05.2023

Military parade on May 9 in Moscow shows problems with equipment, communications and personnel of Russian army – British intelligence

1 min read
Military parade on May 9 in Moscow shows problems with equipment, communications and personnel of Russian army – British intelligence

The traditional military parade on May 9 in Moscow in 2023 demonstrated the main problems of the Russian armed forces, which they faced 15 months after the start of full-scale aggression against Ukraine, British intelligence experts say.

"On 09 May 2023, the make-up of Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square highlighted the materiel and strategic communications challenges the military is facing 15 months into the war in Ukraine," according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the British and Northern Ireland Department of Defense on Monday morning.

It is reported that over 8,000 personnel reportedly took part in the parade, but the majority were auxiliary, paramilitary forces, and cadets from military training establishments. As experts note, the only personnel from deployable formations of regular forces were contingents of Railway Troops and military police and a vintage T-34 from a ceremonial unit was the sole tank on parade.

"Despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armoured vehicles. The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritising parades over combat operations," British intelligence noted.

Tags: #moscow #parade

MORE ABOUT

12:37 06.05.2023
Victory Day celebration in Russia likely to be on smaller scale due to security concerns, potential protests against war in Ukraine – British intelligence

Victory Day celebration in Russia likely to be on smaller scale due to security concerns, potential protests against war in Ukraine – British intelligence

17:00 10.04.2023
Volodymyr Yatsenko, the co-founder of Monobank will give UAH 20 million to manufacturer whose UAV will fly to the Red Square on May 9

Volodymyr Yatsenko, the co-founder of Monobank will give UAH 20 million to manufacturer whose UAV will fly to the Red Square on May 9

09:19 14.04.2022
Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

20:50 10.04.2022
Austrian Chancellor Nehammer intends to meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday

Austrian Chancellor Nehammer intends to meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday

09:05 29.03.2022
EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

18:06 27.02.2022
Liashko urges UN to move regional offices of UN agencies from Moscow

Liashko urges UN to move regional offices of UN agencies from Moscow

19:23 26.02.2022
USA threatens Moscow with new sanctions in event of 'fall of Kyiv' – TV

USA threatens Moscow with new sanctions in event of 'fall of Kyiv' – TV

18:20 26.02.2022
Moscow: After alleged Kyiv's refusal to negotiate, all Russian military units ordered to resume offensive along all axes

Moscow: After alleged Kyiv's refusal to negotiate, all Russian military units ordered to resume offensive along all axes

12:41 22.09.2021
Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

15:43 06.03.2021
Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

AD

HOT NEWS

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

LATEST

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD