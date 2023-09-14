Facts

12:54 14.09.2023

Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms strike on enemy surface-to-air missile system near Yevpatoria

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Strategic Committee confirmed a strike on the location of an enemy surface-to-air missile system near Yevpatoria.

"In the morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a strike at the location of enemy surface-to-air missile systems near Yevpatoria in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the AFU said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine the military counterintelligence of SBU and the Ukrainian Naval Forces hit the Russian Triumf air defense complex near Yevpatoria in Crimea on Thursday night.

"Tonight, the military counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy carried out a unique special operation near Yevpatoria – they destroyed the Russian Triumf air defense system worth $1.2 billion," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to the source, drones and Neptune missiles worked effectively on the target.

 

