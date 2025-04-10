Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:28 10.04.2025

At Ramstein on Friday, main issue to be strengthening air defense – Umerov

The main issue to be considered at the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format in Brussels on Friday will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense; a political decision is needed to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

“Ukraine needs a sufficient number of modern systems like Patriot. A political decision is needed to supply these systems to protect our cities, towns, and the lives of our people — especially from the threat of Russian ballistic weapons. Our partners have such available systems,” Umerov said on Facebook Thursday.

He also said that discussions are continuing on industrial cooperation and launching joint defense productions, “which will enable Ukraine to strengthen its own production base and ensure consistent support for the front lines.”

