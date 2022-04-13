We to prove in court that Russia committed genocide of Ukrainian people - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak is sure that Russia is committing genocide of the Ukrainian people. "Volodymyr Zelensky calls the crimes of Russians in Ukraine a genocide. Joe Biden also spoke about the genocide of Ukrainians. We will prove it in an international court," he wrote in his Telegram on Wednesday.

"It is very important that the leaders of democracies today begin to call a spade a spade. Almost all... And I believe that 'almost' is a temporary phenomenon. Russian propaganda talks about 'fake' in Bucha, but democratic civilization sees everything with its own eyes. Russia commits genocide of the Ukrainian people in the 21st century. They cannot defeat Ukraine, they cannot defeat our nation, they will be defeated in all directions, and then they will held accountable for all crimes against our people," he said.