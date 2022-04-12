USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

The United States may transfer weapons to Ukraine, the use of which will require additional training, CNN said, citing an unnamed senior Pentagon official.

He said if the United States decide together with the Ukrainians that they need additional weapons systems that the United States can provide, but which require more training, then we will, of course, talk to them about it.

In his opinion, additional training with such weapons is not an insurmountable obstacle.

At the same time, the source mentioned Switchblade combat drones. According to him, the Ukrainian military did not know how to use such kamikaze drones, but the United States was able to train a small group of Ukrainians to use them in 24-48 hours.