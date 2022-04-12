Facts

11:10 12.04.2022

Russian invaders struck infrastructure facility in Khmelnytsky region, no victims reported

1 min read
Russian invaders struck infrastructure facility in Khmelnytsky region, no victims reported

On Tuesday, Russian occupiers night launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytsky region, said head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hamaliy.

"At night, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility on the territory of the Khmelnytsky region with a missile strike. As a result of the strike, there was a fire that has already been eliminated," Hamaliy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He added that no people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Tags: #khmelnytsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 04.04.2022
Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches humanitarian direction to combat consequences of Russian aggression

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches humanitarian direction to combat consequences of Russian aggression

15:20 30.03.2022
Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

09:36 30.03.2022
Russian aggressor inflicts 3 blows on industrial facilities in Khmelnytsky region - head of regional administration

Russian aggressor inflicts 3 blows on industrial facilities in Khmelnytsky region - head of regional administration

12:02 29.10.2021
Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

17:04 03.12.2020
Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

10:04 26.10.2020
In Khmelnytsky region, 11-year-old girl conducts Zelensky's survey - National Police chief

In Khmelnytsky region, 11-year-old girl conducts Zelensky's survey - National Police chief

13:59 07.10.2020
EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

16:48 16.09.2020
Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

17:44 09.09.2020
Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

14:02 22.11.2019
Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Info about use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol being checked – dpty defense minister

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

Zelensky: mining Ukrainian territory is conscious crime of Russian troops

LATEST

Three people killed, eight more injured due to shelling in Donetsk region on Monday

Lithuania receives about 45,000 Ukrainian refugees

No strike group of Russian troops observed on border with Sumy region

All perpetrators, accomplices of atrocities committed by Russian army in Ukraine must be brought to international justice - Prime Minister of Lithuania

Ukrainian military destroy Russian aircraft, two helicopters, four drones in one day

Info about use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol being checked – dpty defense minister

In Dnipropetrovsk region shell hits mill, no casualties

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD