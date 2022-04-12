Russian invaders struck infrastructure facility in Khmelnytsky region, no victims reported

On Tuesday, Russian occupiers night launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytsky region, said head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hamaliy.

"At night, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility on the territory of the Khmelnytsky region with a missile strike. As a result of the strike, there was a fire that has already been eliminated," Hamaliy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He added that no people were injured as a result of the shelling.