Another evacuation train from Kherson met by Ukrainian Red Cross in Khmelnytsky

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response unit in Khmelnytsky region met another evacuation train from Kherson.

“The teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit regularly meet evacuation trains. People are helped to get out of the cars, move things, provide psychological support, and, if necessary, first aid. They are also provided with humanitarian aid, sometimes transported to shelters or provided with the necessary information support,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook on Wednesday.