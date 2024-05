President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree to appoint Oleksiy Prokopenko as Chief of the Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Khmelnytsky region.

Decree No. 318/2024 was published on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

As reported, on May 25, 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed Taras Tsiutsiura as Chief of the SBU in Khmelnytsky region.