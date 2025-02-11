Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:08 11.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Completed power units of Khmelnytsky NPP to allow Ukraine to go without imports even in winter

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Completed power units of Khmelnytsky NPP to allow Ukraine to go without imports even in winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on the acquisition of the necessary equipment for the completion of two power units of Khmelnytsky NPP.

"Ukraine will be able to complete the construction of two more power units at Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, and this is more than two gigawatts of electricity for Ukraine. And to be clear, now, during these difficult winter months, we can import approximately the same amount of electricity to Ukraine from our neighbors. Our completed power units will allow Ukraine to go without imports even in the winter months," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

According to him, this will definitely help curb the rise in electricity prices for the population.

In addition, Ukraine can speak more confidently with the United States regarding special economic projects for the extraction and processing of special resources, having an additional and significant source of electricity in the future. "Industrial growth and development of any economy should be based in the modern world on the development of energy sources," Zelenskyy said.

"This is exactly what we are doing. Of course, there are voices that criticize. But these are the voices for whom cheap energy in Ukraine is simply unprofitable – they fill their pockets or those they depend on with more expensive energy than nuclear energy. There are all these figures. Everyone can see and be convinced," the president said.

He thanked the deputies who now supported the energy independence and industrial development of Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on the purchase of equipment necessary for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).

The Verkhovna Rada made the relevant decision at its meeting on Tuesday, voting in general for bill No. 11392.

Tags: #zelenskyy #khmelnytsky

