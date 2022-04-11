Shmyhal, Lithuanian PM Šimonytė visit Borodianka

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, along with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, visited Borodianka, Kyiv region.

"Borodianka is one of the painful wounds on the body of Ukraine. Today we visited the liberated town in Kyiv region with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė. The consequences of the occupation by Russian barbarians are horrific. Death and ruin are what the so-called 'Russian world' brings," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of destroyed houses.

"We will bring to justice everyone who is to blame for these atrocities. Lithuania, our European partners support us on the path of establishing justice," the prime minister said.