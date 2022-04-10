Facts

20:50 10.04.2022

Austrian Chancellor Nehammer intends to meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday

Austrian Chancellor Nehammer intends to meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

"I will meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow tomorrow. We are militarily neutral, but we have a clear position on Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine. He must stop! We need humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire and a full investigation into war crimes," Nehammer said on Twitter.

He specified that he informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "and, of course," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the planned meeting.

