Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

On Sunday, Russian invaders again launched a missile attack on the airport in Dnipro, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"The orcs have become more frequent today with their attacks. We have "arrivals" again. In Zvonetske, they hit an infrastructure facility. Rescuers are working there now. We are clarifying the data on the destruction and the number of victims. And a second attack on the airport in Dnipro. There is no longer a living place left of it. Both the airport itself and the infrastructure nearby have been destroyed. And the missiles fly and fly," Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

He specified that the number of victims as a result of the shelling of the airport is being clarified.

Later, Reznichenko said that as a result there are "six wounded rescuers, they are in hospitals." One girl is seriously injured, she is being operated on now. The rescue unit came under enemy rocket fire while clearing rubble at the site of the morning attack," he said.

In addition, today in Synelnykivsky district a man exploded, who picked up a cluster munition. This is the fourth death in the region due to such ammunition.