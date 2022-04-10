Facts

18:03 10.04.2022

Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

1 min read
Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

On Sunday, Russian invaders again launched a missile attack on the airport in Dnipro, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"The orcs have become more frequent today with their attacks. We have "arrivals" again. In Zvonetske, they hit an infrastructure facility. Rescuers are working there now. We are clarifying the data on the destruction and the number of victims. And a second attack on the airport in Dnipro. There is no longer a living place left of it. Both the airport itself and the infrastructure nearby have been destroyed. And the missiles fly and fly," Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

He specified that the number of victims as a result of the shelling of the airport is being clarified.

Later, Reznichenko said that as a result there are "six wounded rescuers, they are in hospitals." One girl is seriously injured, she is being operated on now. The rescue unit came under enemy rocket fire while clearing rubble at the site of the morning attack," he said.

In addition, today in Synelnykivsky district a man exploded, who picked up a cluster munition. This is the fourth death in the region due to such ammunition.

Tags: #airport #dnipro #destroy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:34 02.04.2022
Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

14:35 15.03.2022
As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

11:51 15.03.2022
Russian troops attack Dnipro airport at night – local authorities

Russian troops attack Dnipro airport at night – local authorities

10:45 12.03.2022
Ukrainian air defense destroys Russian cruise missile over Dnipro - VSkhid Air Command

Ukrainian air defense destroys Russian cruise missile over Dnipro - VSkhid Air Command

10:38 12.03.2022
Airport completely destroyed due to missile attacks by invader in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region – mayor

Airport completely destroyed due to missile attacks by invader in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region – mayor

12:20 11.03.2022
PGO opens case into air strike on Dnipro

PGO opens case into air strike on Dnipro

11:58 10.03.2022
Ukrainian military defeat tank regiment of Russian troops, eliminate commander Zakharov in Brovarsky district - Defense Intelligence

Ukrainian military defeat tank regiment of Russian troops, eliminate commander Zakharov in Brovarsky district - Defense Intelligence

15:07 07.03.2022
AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities

AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities

14:22 06.03.2022
Russian troops shell Vinnytsia aiport, military unit in Havryshivka

Russian troops shell Vinnytsia aiport, military unit in Havryshivka

13:01 29.01.2022
Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

EU summit on June 25-26 to make decisions on next steps on Ukraine's path to EU – Zhovkva

Slovakia negotiating with Ukraine on supply of Zuzana howitzers to Kyiv – media

Stefanchuk: it's time for NATO countries to make choice which bloc they gravitate towards anti-Putin or 'axis unification'

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

Russia seeks to fill countries-guarantors of Ukraine's security with its supporters, insisting on Belarus inclusion - Podoliak

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD