Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

Estonia has donated more than ten tonnes of accessories for overhead power lines to Ukraine to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Ukrainian electric power systems, the Estonian Ministry of Economy and Communications has said.

"Estonia has sent various overhead power line accessories to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy to ensure the smooth operation of Ukrainian electricity systems. The aid shipment was collected in cooperation between the public sector and the Estonian Association of Electrical Contractors (EETEL)," the ministry said in a statement published on Sunday.

They said that "a consignment weighing more than ten tons, consisting mainly of high-voltage aluminum wires, control cables and other overhead lines, went to Ukraine."