Johnson in Kyiv, his meeting with Zelensky begins

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Ukraine and is currently meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Sibiha has said.

"Right now, Boris Johnson's visit to Kyiv began with a tête-à-tête meeting with President Zelensky. The UK is the leader in defense support for Ukraine, the leader in the anti-war coalition, the leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor," Sybiha wrote on Facebook on Saturday.