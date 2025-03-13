Interfax-Ukraine

President signs law on purchase of equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP's third, fourth units

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the purchase of equipment for units No. 3 and 4 of Khmelnytsky NPP in Bulgaria (bill No. 11392), according to data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to them, the law was returned to the parliament for the signature of the head of state on March 13.

As reported during the adoption of bill No. 11392 on February 11, the term of the Bulgarian parliament's permission to sell reactor vessels to Ukraine expires on March 11.

In a blitz interview with Interfax-Ukraine on February 4, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said Bulgaria is unlikely to extend Ukraine's permit to purchase reactor units if the law is not voted on, because there is "pro-Russian history" in the coalition there.

MP Andriy Zhupanyn, commenting on Facebook on the adoption of the law, drew attention to the fact that the document only approves the purchase of reactors, which limits the cost of the project to $600 million at this time.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will prepare a new bill on the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP, to which it must provide an updated feasibility study and information on the sources of financing for the entire project," he said.

