Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:51 12.02.2025

Number of victims of missile strike on Kyiv rises to four

The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Wednesday night increased to four as of 07:00, the State Emergency Service has reported.

"Obolon district: as a result of the attack, one person was killed, four were injured, among them a child," the report says.

The State Emergency Service noted that rescuers extinguished a fire in a partially destroyed office building.

As reported, in Obolon district, one person was killed and three injured as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation, among the victims was a 9-year-old girl.

On the night of Wednesday, February 12, a series of explosions were herd in Kyiv, the Air Defense Forces warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons.

Tags: #kyiv #missile_attack

