12:38 21.02.2025

US House speaker says 'no appetite' for another Ukraine funding bill – media

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said there is "no appetite" for a new bill to help Ukraine, Reuters reports.

As the agency reported, on Thursday, February 20, during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, Johnson was asked whether he envisages a new funding bill for Ukraine if the war continues.

"There's no appetite for that," the speaker said in response.

As reported, on February 19, Trump said that elections should be held in Ukraine, since Zelenskyy allegedly has a low rating, and that Russia allegedly wants to end the war. He also said that Zelenskyy's support in Ukraine is allegedly 4%, without specifying where he got this data from. Zelenskyy called these figures Russian disinformation.

