Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:11 13.03.2025

Nine armed clashes recorded in Kursk region since day start, enemy carries out 18 airstrikes – General Staff

1 min read
Nine armed clashes recorded in Kursk region since day start, enemy carries out 18 airstrikes – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Ukrainian defenders have repelled five attacks by Russian troops since the beginning of the day as of 16:00 Thursday, and four more clashes are ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In addition, the enemy carried out 18 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs, and carried out 106 artillery attacks, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

On all fronts since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 84 times, most actively operating in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, where there were 32 and 11 clashes, respectively, of which seven and three, respectively, are still ongoing, the rest have been repelled.

Enemy aircraft carried out airstrikes with cluster bombs on Pokrovsk, as well as on many populated areas in Huliai-Pole and Orikhove directions in Zaporizhia region, in particular on Huliai-Pole.

Tags: #general_staff #kursk_region

MORE ABOUT

20:49 13.03.2025
Ukraine likely withdrawing from Russia's Kursk region under US pressure – media

Ukraine likely withdrawing from Russia's Kursk region under US pressure – media

14:35 11.03.2025
Ukrainian defenders hit several strategic Russian facilities involved in war – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders hit several strategic Russian facilities involved in war – General Staff

18:32 10.03.2025
Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

17:45 10.03.2025
AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

11:56 08.03.2025
General Staff reports 124 combat clashes over past day

General Staff reports 124 combat clashes over past day

11:46 08.03.2025
Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of occupiers over day – General Staff

11:17 08.03.2025
Invaders lose 1,000 servicemen over day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,000 servicemen over day – General Staff

18:18 07.03.2025
Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

19:49 06.03.2025
Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

20:45 04.03.2025
AFU destroy enemy military facility in Kursk region

AFU destroy enemy military facility in Kursk region

HOT NEWS

Decision on composition of team for further talks to be made by President – ​​Zhovkva

Ukraine informs key European partners about talk results in Jeddah – Zhovkva

Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

LATEST

If Russia doesn't agree to peace deal, it will be very disappointing for the world – Trump

Decision on composition of team for further talks to be made by President – ​​Zhovkva

Ukraine informs key European partners about talk results in Jeddah – Zhovkva

Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

Zelenskyy signs law on recognition of results of study abroad

Russia's strategy to be aimed at blaming Ukraine for their own violations - Center for Countering Disinformation in response to Putin's statements about ceasefire

Ukraine needs security guarantees because of Russia's ambitions – Starmer

Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

Zelenskyy to Netherlands’ rep: Our European partners must be involved in future peace initiatives

President signs law on purchase of equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP's third, fourth units

AD