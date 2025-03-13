Nine armed clashes recorded in Kursk region since day start, enemy carries out 18 airstrikes – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Ukrainian defenders have repelled five attacks by Russian troops since the beginning of the day as of 16:00 Thursday, and four more clashes are ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In addition, the enemy carried out 18 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs, and carried out 106 artillery attacks, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

On all fronts since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 84 times, most actively operating in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, where there were 32 and 11 clashes, respectively, of which seven and three, respectively, are still ongoing, the rest have been repelled.

Enemy aircraft carried out airstrikes with cluster bombs on Pokrovsk, as well as on many populated areas in Huliai-Pole and Orikhove directions in Zaporizhia region, in particular on Huliai-Pole.