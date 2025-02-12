Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:00 12.02.2025

URCS volunteers working at locations hit by Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Two crews of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers were working at locations that were affected by Russia's morning missile attack on Kyiv.

“This morning, Russian troops once again launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The emergency response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross promptly responded to the attack. Two volunteer crews arrived at two locations to provide the necessary assistance,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

As reported, as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and four injured, with a child among them. Debris fell, and fires broke out in several districts of the city, including Holosiyivsky, Sviatoshynsky, Solomyansky, and Obolonsky.

Tags: #kyiv #urcs

