President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger, who was paying a visit to Ukraine.

"The Head of State thanked the Slovak people and the head of the Slovak government not only for the support of Ukraine in words, but also for the real help with weapons, which allows our country to resist the Russian invasion," the President's Office reported on Telegram.

Zelensky thanked Heger and the Slovak people for the warm welcome of Ukrainians.