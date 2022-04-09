Facts

12:16 09.04.2022

Biden signs laws banning oil imports from Russia, refusing normal trade with it

President Joe Biden has signed two laws imposing additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the White House said.

The report says that an Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act, which prohibits the import of energy products from the Russian Federation, and a Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act, aimed at further strengthening trade and human rights sanctions, have been signed.

Both laws are linked to Russian aggression in Ukraine. The bills were approved by the U.S. Congress and the Senate the day before.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that sanctions are "what the president supports" and "called for."

This week, the Biden administration has already announced sanctions against the largest financial institutions in Russia and a number of individuals associated with the Russian leadership.

The European Union has also imposed another round of sanctions against Russia, as reported in the Official Journal of the EU.

Restrictive measures are being introduced against more than 200 individuals and 18 organizations. The new sanctions affected entrepreneurs of the LPR and DPR, as well as family members of persons who were already under sanctions.

These measures came into force immediately after publication - on Friday evening.

Tags: #russia #sanctions #biden
