Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:10 23.06.2025

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Arricano developer, Estonian shareholders Hillar and Rauno Teder

2 min read
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Arricano developer, Estonian shareholders Hillar and Rauno Teder

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on individuals and legal entities cooperating with Russian occupiers, including Cyprus-based shopping mall developer Arricano Real Estate Plc and its Estonian shareholders Rauno Teder and his father Hillar Teder.

Sanctions also target Arricano CFO Lauri Reinberg and several associated legal entities: U.A. Terra Property Management Ltd., Museo Holdings Ltd., Sunloop Co Ltd., Praxifin Holdings Ltd., and Twible Holdings Ltd. Additionally, the sanctions include one Russian company –Zeleny Gorod LLC – and another registered in Russian-occupied Simferopol – South Gallery LLC.

Interfax-Ukraine has sent a request to Arricano for comment.

As reported, in December 2023, economic sanctions were imposed on a number of companies from temporarily occupied Crimea linked to Arricano Real Estate Plc, including Kedr LLC, Avtogroup Krym LLC, and Voyage Krym LLC.

Arricano shares were listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange from 2013 until January 17, 2023. The company's H1 2022 report listed a shopping center in Simferopol among its assets. As of now, the company's website indicates ownership and operation of four shopping malls in Ukraine with over 180,000 sqm of leasable space: RayON and Prospekt malls (Kyiv), City Mall (Zaporizhia), and Sun Gallery (Kryvy Rih). It also owns a 49.9% stake in Sky Mall and land plots for future development.

As of H1 2022, the company's largest shareholder was Rauno Teder (70.86%), who increased his stake from 15.92% after receiving shares from his father Hillar Teder. Other shareholders included Dragon Capital Investments Limited and Jüri Põld. Dragon Capital later denied any business activities in occupied Crimea or Russia.

Tags: #sanctions #arricano

MORE ABOUT

15:42 21.06.2025
Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

18:17 20.06.2025
On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

19:41 19.06.2025
Ukraine working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that Russia wants to use for its projects – Zelenskyy

Ukraine working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that Russia wants to use for its projects – Zelenskyy

16:24 19.06.2025
Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

09:22 17.06.2025
EU extends sanctions against Russia imposed in response to illegal annexation of Crimea

EU extends sanctions against Russia imposed in response to illegal annexation of Crimea

15:16 14.06.2025
18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

19:43 12.06.2025
Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

19:06 12.06.2025
Senator Graham: Overwhelming support continues to build for Russia sanctions bill in Congress

Senator Graham: Overwhelming support continues to build for Russia sanctions bill in Congress

20:33 11.06.2025
Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

14:04 10.06.2025
EC to make suggestions for 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Tue - media

EC to make suggestions for 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Tue - media

HOT NEWS

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

Body of seventh victim unblocked in destroyed house in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv

Interior Minister: Three bodies of Russian military personnel transferred to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025 returned to Russia

Zelenskyy reports being on visit to UK today

Ballistics from North Korea used in attack on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

Rutte on strengthening air defense: Working hard with allies to deliver everything we can to Ukraine

Stefanishyna: Hungary advanced far enough in 'veto' trade, while each sanctions package being emasculated to suit Moscow

Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

Ukraine receives $190 mln for recovery under DRIVE project - Shmyhal

Zelenskyy to speak at PACE meeting on Wed

Rutte: The Hague Summit Declaration to contain important statements on Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

AD
AD