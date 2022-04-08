Facts

20:26 08.04.2022

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Ukraine's application to access the European Union will be submitted to the European Union this summer, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on his Telegram channel on Friday, referring to Head of the European Commission Ursula von del Leyen.

"We are getting closer to the EU. Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine's application for EU membership will be submitted to the European Council this summer," he said.

"It is necessary earlier, we will do everything to speed up this process. Now Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen is on a visit to Ukraine. She saw the consequences of the 'Russian world' in Bucha. We will definitely not stop, Ukraine will be in the European Union. Our people deserve it more than anyone else. We will bring this matter to an end," Yermak said.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:22 08.04.2022
Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

18:58 08.04.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

18:39 08.04.2022
Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

12:25 08.04.2022
GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

11:32 08.04.2022
Canada's draft budget for 2022 provides for CAD500 mln in military aid, CAD1 bln in loans to Ukraine

Canada's draft budget for 2022 provides for CAD500 mln in military aid, CAD1 bln in loans to Ukraine

10:34 08.04.2022
European Commission head going to Kyiv

European Commission head going to Kyiv

10:01 08.04.2022
U.S. decides to allocate more than 1,000 Stingers, more than 5,000 Javelin systems to Ukraine – U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. decides to allocate more than 1,000 Stingers, more than 5,000 Javelin systems to Ukraine – U.S. Department of Defense

15:35 07.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

14:34 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

14:00 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

Exhumation of bodies of Ukrainians who died during Russian occupation begins in Bucha

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian invaders in temporarily occupied territories rob houses, steal cars, detain Ukrainian citizens

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Stefanishyna: Italy declares its readiness to restore Mariupol, Greece – its readiness to restore Odesa

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD