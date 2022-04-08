Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Ukraine's application to access the European Union will be submitted to the European Union this summer, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on his Telegram channel on Friday, referring to Head of the European Commission Ursula von del Leyen.

"We are getting closer to the EU. Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine's application for EU membership will be submitted to the European Council this summer," he said.

"It is necessary earlier, we will do everything to speed up this process. Now Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen is on a visit to Ukraine. She saw the consequences of the 'Russian world' in Bucha. We will definitely not stop, Ukraine will be in the European Union. Our people deserve it more than anyone else. We will bring this matter to an end," Yermak said.