Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Three evacuation trains have been blocked in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk due to the shelling of an overpass on Donetsk Railways, head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Telegram.

"The enemy launched an airstrike on the overpass near the Barvenkove station, Donetsk Railways. This is the only railroad exit controlled by Ukraine from cities such as Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman. The life road for tens of thousands of our citizens now," he said.

According to Kamyshin, three evacuation trains remained temporarily blocked in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

"We are waiting for the end of the shelling to clarify the situation. Passengers of blocked trains are placed at the station until the situation is clarified," the head of Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

More news can be found on Telegram channels and on the agency's public website:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk