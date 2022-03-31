Facts

18:48 31.03.2022

NATO allies to supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary – Stoltenberg

2 min read
NATO allies to supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary – Stoltenberg

NATO allies will supply weapons to Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression for as long as necessary, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"We need to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. NATO allies will continue to provide, supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary. This is extremely important because Ukraine is fighting a war for freedom, for democracy, for our shared values, " he said a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

The Secretary General recalled that the alliance had been supporting Ukraine for many years, even before the invasion. Since the invasion, the Allies have provided even more assistance, providing weapons, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine.

"And it was a strong commitment from the NATO Summit last week to continue to further support Ukraine also with military support, " Stoltenberg said.

"NATO allies have supported the Ukrainian Armed Forces for many years. Allies have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, and they are now on the front line fighting the invasion and invading Russian forces. Provided modern equipment, different types of weapons, and also supported the modernisation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And this has helped to make the Ukrainian army stronger, better equipped, better trained than ever before. But of course it is first and foremost the courage, the commitment of the Ukrainian soldiers, men and women in uniform, that has enabled them to resist, to stand up against the invading Russian forces. And, and, and this courage, the strength, the commitment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has impressed and inspired the whole world, " the Secretary General said.

Tags: #nato #weapons
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 31.03.2022
Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

10:55 27.03.2022
Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

11:59 26.03.2022
Premature disclosure of information about assistance from abroad disrupts contracts, supply of equipment or weapons to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Minister

Premature disclosure of information about assistance from abroad disrupts contracts, supply of equipment or weapons to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Minister

19:59 25.03.2022
Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

12:31 25.03.2022
Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

19:48 24.03.2022
NATO leaders urge Russia to cease fire, sit down at negotiating table – statement

NATO leaders urge Russia to cease fire, sit down at negotiating table – statement

19:33 24.03.2022
NATO to provide Ukraine with cybersecurity aid, equipment to protect Ukraine from biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats

NATO to provide Ukraine with cybersecurity aid, equipment to protect Ukraine from biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats

17:26 24.03.2022
NATO must and will provide further support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO must and will provide further support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg

17:11 24.03.2022
Deschytsia: Polish peacekeeper initiativehas no unequivocal support, it is worth talking about uniting with countries ready to fight for victory of Ukraine

Deschytsia: Polish peacekeeper initiativehas no unequivocal support, it is worth talking about uniting with countries ready to fight for victory of Ukraine

16:39 24.03.2022
Stoltenberg on NATO peacekeeping mission: We responsible for ensuring that Russia-Ukraine conflict does not become NATO-Russia full-fledged war

Stoltenberg on NATO peacekeeping mission: We responsible for ensuring that Russia-Ukraine conflict does not become NATO-Russia full-fledged war

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders try to create new group of troops in Slobozhansky direction - General Staff of AFU

About 75,000 residents escaped from Mariupol, occupiers forcibly deport 45,000 people to 'DPR,' Russia – Vereschuk

Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

LATEST

Russian invaders try to create new group of troops in Slobozhansky direction - General Staff of AFU

World Association of Nuclear Operators transfers all Ukrainian NPPs to Paris center - Energoatom

Russia blocks extension of OSCE SMM in Ukraine, it is irresponsible, unjustifiably – US Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter

Russian invaders’ desperate attempts to undermine Ukraine’s democracy must be stopped – G7 Ambassadors

Ukraine seizes An-124-100 Ruslan aircraft of Russian airline Volga-Dnepr - Ilyashev & Partners law firm

Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

About 75,000 residents escaped from Mariupol, occupiers forcibly deport 45,000 people to 'DPR,' Russia – Vereschuk

Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

Russian troops shot at column of volunteers near Chernihiv, one killed, four severely wounded

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD