NATO allies to supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary – Stoltenberg

NATO allies will supply weapons to Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression for as long as necessary, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"We need to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. NATO allies will continue to provide, supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary. This is extremely important because Ukraine is fighting a war for freedom, for democracy, for our shared values, " he said a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

The Secretary General recalled that the alliance had been supporting Ukraine for many years, even before the invasion. Since the invasion, the Allies have provided even more assistance, providing weapons, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine.

"And it was a strong commitment from the NATO Summit last week to continue to further support Ukraine also with military support, " Stoltenberg said.

"NATO allies have supported the Ukrainian Armed Forces for many years. Allies have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, and they are now on the front line fighting the invasion and invading Russian forces. Provided modern equipment, different types of weapons, and also supported the modernisation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And this has helped to make the Ukrainian army stronger, better equipped, better trained than ever before. But of course it is first and foremost the courage, the commitment of the Ukrainian soldiers, men and women in uniform, that has enabled them to resist, to stand up against the invading Russian forces. And, and, and this courage, the strength, the commitment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has impressed and inspired the whole world, " the Secretary General said.